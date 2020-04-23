Katherine M. O’Brien, 78

Katherine M. (Kelley) O’Brien passed away on April 19, 2020, at the age of 78.

She was the daughter of the late James and Gertrude Kelley of Hull. Born and raised in Arlington, she spent many years in Hull, before eventually residing with her family in Quincy.

Katherine had a great love for music, loved playing the piano and guitar back in the day, and she was an accomplished artist. She especially enjoyed going to country music festivals with her family and having tea parties with her grandchildren. She also loved taking walks to the beach. Her greatest joy was spending time with her husband and family, especially at parties and gatherings by the pool.

Katherine was the beloved wife of the late James F. O’Brien, to whom she was married for 58 years. She was the loving mother of James F. O’Brien Jr. and his wife Linda of Millis, Christine M. Canavan and her husband Thomas of Braintree, Michael W. O’Brien and his wife Lisa of Weymouth and Katherine N. O’Brien of Kingston; devoted grandmother of Thomas, James, Mary, Kelsey, Sophia, and Patrick. She was the dear sister of Diane Yannizzi of Hull, the late James Kelley of Kansas, and the late Gertrude Salcedo of Raynham; she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements for Katherine are in the care of Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home in Quincy and will be private due to the current viral crisis.

Donations in Katherine’s memory may be made in lieu of flowers to either the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org or the Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, www.mabvi.org.