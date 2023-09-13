Katherine V. Dunford

Katherine V. (Walsh) Dunford, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9th surrounded by her family including her husband of 69 years Joseph F. Dunford Sr.

Kay was the daughter of Irish immigrants Coleman and Bridget (McDonough) Walsh and grew up in South Boston, the youngest of eight children. A proud graduate of Gate of Heaven High School, in 1952 she met the recently returned Marine Joe Dunford and they were married in 1954 at Gate of Heaven Church. They started their family on H Street, then moved to East Broadway in South Boston before moving to Quincy in the mid-60’s, where she was a faithful parishioner at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish and longtime member of the Merrymount Association.

She enjoyed bowling, playing kitty whist with “Club”, and loved her trips to Ireland, winters in Marco Island, and summers on the beach in Marshfield with her large circle of friends. Above all she was most proud of her family and loved being with her grandchildren. Whether a good old-fashioned cookout in Marshfield, attending a school play, an athletic event, or concert at the schools, she enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow and prosper. She was a member of the BC High Mothers’ Guild and supported numerous church and scouting events over the years.

Kay was the loving mother of General Joseph F. Dunford Jr, USMC Retired and his wife Ellyn S. of Marshfield, MA, Paul E. Dunford and his wife Christine M. of Milford, DE, Michael P. Dunford and his wife Kathryn H. of Dennis, MA, and James E. Dunford and his wife Karen B. of Arlington, VA. She was the loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by sons, John Joseph Dunford and Thomas Coleman Dunford, and brothers John, Martin, Thomas, Coleman, Edward and the Very Reverend Michael P. Walsh, SJ, former President of Boston College, and Fordham University and one sister Mrs. Mary T. Hayhurst.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy on Saturday, Sept. 16th from 9 to 11 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 237 Sea St. in Quincy. Burial will be private at the National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Katherine’s name may be made to the Semper Fi Americas Fund, 825 College Blvd, Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA, 92057; The Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center, 247 Stevens St., Suite E, Hyannis, MA 02601; or Ascend Hospice, 352 Belmont St., Worcester, MA 01604.