Katherine V. Dwyer, 78

Katherine V. (Decker) Dwyer, age 78, of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess – Milton, in the comfort of her loving family.

Born in Quincy, to the late John W. Decker and Margaret (Ward) Adams, she was raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1959, and the former Quincy City Hospital School for Nursing. She had lived in Quincy for the past four years, previously in Pocasset for 20 years, and earlier in Weymouth for over 20 years.

She worked for over thirty years as a nurse, specializing in elderly and pediatric healthcare. Katherine was employed for various nursing homes on the South Shore. She also worked at the Cape Cod VNA for twelve years focusing on pediatric care.

Katherine enjoyed sewing. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late George S. Dwyer.

Devoted mother of Deborah L. Reilly and her husband Michael of Braintree, Diane M. Attesi and her husband John of Greenfield, the late David Dwyer, the late infant Peter Dwyer, and Charles W. Dwyer of Marshfield.

Loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Dear sister of Lucille L. Zammitti and her husband Sal of California.

Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services will be private. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Katherine’s memory may be made to American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.