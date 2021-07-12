Katherine Vento

Katherine “Kathy” Vento of Quincy died July 8, 2021.

Daughter of the late Nicholas and Mary (Cellucci) Vento. Cherished sister of Anthony “Tony” Vento and his wife Celeste of Weymouth. Longtime companion of 22 years to her sweetheart Graham “Sonny” Ellis of Quincy. Devoted aunt to Michael Vento and his wife Alaura of Hanson and Zach Vento of Candia, NH. Great aunt of Story and Gabriel Vento. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Kathy was a clerk at Quincy District Court for more than 30 years. After her retirement, she began working for Quincy Public Schools in the after school program.

She enjoyed traveling to Aruba, Italy and other parts of Europe as well as cruising the world. Kathy loved traveling across the United States seeing all the spectacular sites this great country has to offer. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and cooking.

Kathy will be remembered for her great sense of humor and her special way of making you feel like you were her best friend. She was a very special person and will be sadly missed by everyone who was blessed to have known her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday morning from 8:30-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 11 AM.

Burial in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathy may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.