Kathleen A. Callahan, 69

Kathleen Anne “Kate” Callahan of Quincy passed peacefully in her sleep at home on November 6, 2023. She was 69 years old. Kate was born in Boston on October 12, 1954, daughter of Richard A. and Jean Marie (Evans) Callahan. Although due to her father’s government service Kate and her family lived in many parts of the country, she dearly loved Boston and its environs. After a career in nursing and nurse anesthesiology, Kate moved to Brookdale Quincy Bay in 2013. At Brookdale, she was truly at home, forging strong bonds with other residents and staff.

In describing Kate, her family and friends have repeatedly referenced her heart of gold. She adored her parents and had a special place in her heart for her nieces: Ali, Caroline and Caitlin. Kate loved animals and had a deep-seated compassion for the disadvantaged. She will be missed by many.

Cherished daughter of Richard and Jean Marie (Evans) Callahan. Loving sister of Maureen VanderMay and her husband Monty of Aiken, SC, John Callahan and his wife Emily of Jacksonville, OR and Nora Armstrong and her husband Stuart of Fairfield, CT. Devoted Aunt of Alexandra and Caroline Armstrong and Caitlin Callahan. Kate is also survived by many loving cousins and extended family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Friday, Nov. 17th from 9:00-10:00 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday in St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock St., Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in New Calvary Cemetery at a later date. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.