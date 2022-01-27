Kathleen A. Cogliano of Quincy died January 23, 2022.

Kathleen was a kind soul who had a deep love for all her family and friends. A devout Catholic she was a weekly communicant at church and found comfort in her faith. She enjoyed the Boston sports scene and was quite an athlete in her own right, playing softball in college. She was also a talented musician who played rhythm guitar and was part of several local bands. A strong student Kathleen earned her Master’s degree from Emmanuel College in Pastoral Counseling. She worked as a Senior Security Assistant at Boston University.

Loving daughter of the late Louis Cogliano and Alice (Scanlan). Kathy leaves behind her cherished brother, Kevin Cogliano & his wife, Lisa of Weymouth. Her aunt Tilly Cogliano of Everett, Cousin Tonya Schramm of Everett. Kathy was a very dear friend to so many, including Mark Donahue, of Milton, Trish Grant of Quincy and Peg & Erin Hayes of Carver.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathleen may be made to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169.