Kathleen A. Franco, 68

Kathleen A. Franco, of Quincy, died peacefully on Friday, July 12, 2024, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She was 68.

Kathleen was born in Boston on August 13, 1955, and was the daughter of the late Edward and Eleanor (DiPanfilo) Franco. She was raised in Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from Quincy High School.

Kathleen was a court officer for Boston and Dedham District Court. She loved her job and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Kathleen was the beloved sister of Kenneth P. Franco of Quincy and Linda A. Cully of Whitman. She was the devoted aunt of seven, and the devoted great-aunt of twelve. Kathleen was the cousin of Donna O’Neill and her husband Kevin of Quincy and Gail DelCore-Santacroce of Plymouth. She is also survived by her dear friend Bill Lydon of Quincy, and many loving cousins, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Thursday, July 18, 2024, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Kathleen’s name to American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231-5129.

See www.Keohane.com for flowers, directions, and online condolences.