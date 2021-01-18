Kathleen A. Hedlund, 71

Kathleen “Kathy” A. Hedlund, age 71, of Quincy passed away January 11, 2021 after a brief illness.

Kathy was raised and educated in Weymouth. After high school she worked while going to school at night to earn her bachelor’s degree. Kathy married her husband Bob in 1982 and they settled in Quincy together.

Kathy cultivated many fond memories at South Shore Yacht Club where she and Bob enjoyed boating for many years and Kathy was a gold anchor member. They were also avid Patriots fans and loved going on cruises.

Kathy was predeceased by her husband Robert Hedlund Sr. She is survived by her stepchildren Bob Hedlund Jr. and Heather Hedlund, and her cherished grandchildren Julia and John. She is also survived by her siblings Peggy Trubia and her husband Larry, Danny Barrett, and Billy Barrett and his wife Stephanie, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Services for Kathy are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in So. Weymouth and will be private to honor Kathy’s wishes.

She will be buried in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army at massachusetts.salvationarmy.org/MA/makeagift or the Massachusetts Humane Society at masshumane.org.