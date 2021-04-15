Kathleen B. O’Sullivan Armstrong, 89, of Quincy, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully on Monday, April 12, 2021 at NewBridge on the Charles in Dedham.

Kathleen was born in Rhode Co. Offaly, Ireland on January 30, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Patrick and Ellen (Cronin) O’Sullivan. Kathleen graduated from Loreto College Secondary School in Ireland. She went on to train as a nurse and midwife at the Mater Misericordiae and the Rotunda Hospitals in Dublin, where she met her husband Colm Armstrong.

At the age of 25, Kathleen immigrated to the United States and subsequently made Boston her home. Colm arrived shortly after Kathleen and they were married in 1956. Colm and Kathleen returned to Ireland settling briefly in Mullingar where their first child Danny was born. They returned to the United States where they purchased 133 Park St., the former rectory of St. Thomas Moore Church in Braintree, where they raised their six children.

Kathleen completed her undergraduate degree at Emmanuel College in Boston and earned her master’s degree in psychiatric nursing from Assumption University in Worcester. Kathleen was a registered nurse who dedicated herself to caring for others. Her rewarding career in nursing spanned the cycle; of life from midwifery to geriatric nursing. Kathleen retired in 1995 after almost 40 years of compassionate service to her community.

Kathleen was a learner who valued education and dedicated herself to lifelong enrichment. She was a student at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, the Irish Cultural Center, Harvard Divinity School and the Quincy YMCA. A lover of poetry and liberal arts, Kathleen often attended and hosted poetry sessions with her fellow students and friends.

More than anything else Kathleen was a people person, she had an uncanny ability to connect with people of all ages she cherished time with her grandchildren here and abroad. She nurtured and cherished friendships that spanned decades, a great example being the Community she formed with friends from St. Thomas Moore church in Braintree. The consummate listener, Kathleen was always one of the last to leave gatherings with friends or family.

Kathleen lived her life courageously. She was outgoing, determined, compassionate and empathic. Her life lessons and example are part of her great legacy that continues through her family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Kathleen was the beloved spouse of the late Daniel Colm Armstrong, M.D., who died in 2015. Together they shared over 50 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Daniel F. Armstrong of S. Boston and his partner Fiona Treacy of Scituate, Patrick K. Armstrong and his spouse Molly Lesher of Paris, Una M. Armstrong and her spouse John Sullivan of Scituate, Colm M. Armstrong and his partner AnneMarie Battista of Foxboro, Mary Armstrong of Quincy and Catharina Armstrong, M.D. and her spouse David O’Halloran, M.D. of Newton.

Loving grandmother of Sarah and Colm Armstrong, Ella, Hugo, Cormac and Rory O’Halloran, Aidan, Gavin and Madeleine Armstrong, Isabel Egan and Sorcha Sullivan.

She was the dear sister of the late Timothy O’Sullivan and his surviving spouse Teddy of Ireland, the late Helen Foley and her surviving spouse Paul of Worcester, Daniel O’Sullivan and his surviving spouse Olive of Ireland, the late Joan Hume and her husband John, and the late Marie Miley and her husband Ronnie. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy. Services conclude with interment in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

Memorial donations may be made to Father Bill’s & Mainspring, helpfbms.org/donate; Interfaith Social Services, interfaithsocialservices.org/donate; or Boston Bulldogs Running Club, bostonbulldogsrunning.com/donate.

For online condolences and directions, please visit keohane.com or call 1-800-KEOHANE.