Kathleen Collinson, 82

Kathleen Collinson, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed away on Dec. 18, 2022, at the age of 82.

Kathy is survived by her two sons, John Rohanna Jr. and his wife Haydee of Quincy, MA and Tom Rohanna of Johnston, RI; her grandchildren, Jaqueline Atencio and her husband, Matt, of Wrentham, MA; Bridget Rohanna of Quincy, MA; Alexandra Baldini of Quincy, MA; and Gustavo Portillo and his wife, Bianca, of Quincy, MA. She is also survived by siblings Theresa Flaherty of Savin Hill, MA and Peter Connolly and his wife Mary, of Whitman, MA. She leaves behind nieces and nephews, Stephen Bower and his wife, Rita of Quincy; Maureen Greene and her husband, Mark of Savin Hill; Janet Flaherty and Declan Cronin of Quincy; John Flaherty and his wife, Trisha of Hanover; Leo Connolly of Whitman; Michael Connolly and his wife, Clara of Michigan.

Born and raised in Savin Hill, MA to parents John and Bridget Connolly, of Ireland, she spent her life in the city she cherished, Savin Hill, moving to Quincy in 1990. Kathy was a strong woman who touched many and was no stranger to sacrifice. She worked for many years at Joseph Pollack & Company in Human Resources, but her greatest joy, by far, was giving her love to her two boys and her grandchildren. Kathy’s door was open to all and anyone who came through felt welcomed. She enjoyed lively discussions, asking many questions and found joy in spending time with her friends at the Elk’s Club. Kathy was a pillar of love and strength and will be remembered as such.

Remembrance services will be held Thursday, Dec. 22nd, from 12-2 p.m., at Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy. Funeral mass and burial date to be announced in the coming weeks.

A reception will be held following at the Elks Club at 254 Quarry St., Quincy from 3-6 p.m.