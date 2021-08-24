Kathleen D. Mahoney

Kathleen Dorothy (Greenwood) Mahoney of Plymouth, formerly of Quincy and Brookline, passed away August 19, 2021, in her 98th year.

Wife of the late Emmett L. Mahoney, beloved mother of Kathleen Donovan and her husband Peter of Plymouth, grandmother of Peter Donovan of Plymouth and Emily Curtis and her husband Evan of Norwood. Sister-in-law of Joanne Mahoney of Marion and Auntie Kay and Nana Kay to many others.

In her retirement, she worked as a “lunch lady” at BC High with the girls in her “Sunshine Club” for 23 years until she retired at 88.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the employees of Sunrise at Plymouth Beach and Compassionate Care Hospice for the loving care they gave to Kay over the past 4 years. Thanks to Kay’s special people Tricia, Roger and Joan.

Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton Wednesday morning at 10:30. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home 326 Granite Ave Milton Wednesday morning prior to the mass from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.

Burial St. Joseph’s Cemetery, W. Roxbury.

In of lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, the Doug Flutie Foundation and the Massachusetts Downs Syndrome Council.