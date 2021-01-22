Kathleen E. Cameron

Kathleen E. (Lofgren) “Kathy” Cameron of Quincy died January 19, 2021.

Kathy adored her faith, family, and friends. She was born in Boston and lived in Jamaica Plain. She met her husband while working in Boston and moved to Quincy after they married. She volunteered regularly at Sacred Heart Church and sang in the church choir. She also sang with “Sweet Adeline’s”, a local choral group. Kathy worked as a secretary for Quincy Public Schools and was active in her union. After retirement, Kathy and her husband volunteered at the Kennedy Senior Center singing and dancing with seniors. She loved to travel, visiting Italy and England, and was most happy spending time with her family. Kathy loved children and it brought her such joy watching her grandchildren grow. She was a generous and caring woman who would always put others before herself. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Kathy was the beloved wife of Allen F. “Al” Cameron, with whom she shared 55 years of loving marriage. Devoted mother of Karen Lee and her partner Michael Parmenter of Hanson, Christopher Cameron and his spouse Kim of Weymouth, Mary Ellen Logan and her partner John Engrassia of Quincy and Andrew Cameron and his spouse Lisa of Rockland. Loving sister of Nancy McDonald and her spouse Paul of Sandwich, Geraldine Noonan of Rockland, Mary Joan Lofgren S.SJ. of Milton, Mary Theresa Mariano and her spouse Joe of Middleboro, Frederick Lofgren and his spouse Carol of Raynham, Thomas Lofgren of TX, Gerald Lofgren, and the late Robert, John, Peter Lofgren, and Bettie Ann LeCount. She was the loving GiGi of Shane, Collin, Michaela, Katherine, Marguerite, Michael, Kate, and Nick, who she adored, and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kathy may be made to Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.

Please see keohane.com for online condolences.