Kathleen E. Colbath, 82

Kathleen Ellen (Donovan) Colbath of Quincy, formerly of Mission Hill, Jamaica Plain, Randolph, and Florida passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022, at the age of 82 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Kathleen was the loving daughter of the late John J. Donovan and the late Dorothy (Kelley) Donovan. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald J. Colbath, the loving mother of Carol (Colbath) Ketner and her husband John of Quincy, Donald Colbath and his wife, Marcie of West Roxbury and Kimberly (Colbath) Connell of Amesbury. Kathleen was the loving grandmother of Kelley (Colbath) Furst and her husband Josh, Jessica Ketner, Ryan Ketner, Shannon Colbath and Kerriann Connell. She was also the loving great-grandmother of Gabrielle Furst.

Kathleen was the sister of John Donovan and his wife, Mary of Attleboro, Barbara and Patricia Donovan of Plainville, William Donovan of Florida, Thomas Donovan and his wife, Barbara of Florida, the late Paul Donovan and his wife, the late Julie Donovan of Missouri, and the late Eugene Donovan and his wife, Fran of Walpole. Kathleen is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Kathleen was employed at several banks as a bank teller both in Massachusetts and Florida. While raising her children, she worked for the Boston Public School System as a cafeteria worker.

Kathleen loved the many dogs she had and was an avid gardener throughout her life. But, most of all, she enjoyed the simple pleasures of spending time with her family.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service for Kathleen Wednesday June 8 in the Hamel Lydon Chapel 650 Hancock Street Quincy. Visitation prior to the service from 10 -11 am. Interment will take place at Pine Hill Cemetery in Quincy.

Arrangements have been handled by Hamel Lydon Chapel. For online condolences, please visit hamellydon.com.