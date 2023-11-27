Kathleen F. Innello, 74

Kathleen F. (McGunagle) Innello, age 74, a lifelong resident of Quincy, passed away, peacefully, Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, surrounded by her loving family.

Kathleen was born in Quincy, to the late Ruth R. (Howard) and George F. McGunagle, Sr., Captain, Q.F.D., Retired. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1966.

Kathy was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed cooking and baking. She also loved gardening and crocheting.

Most of all, Kathy was devoted to her family, especially her five cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for fifty-six years of Anthony J. “Tony” Innello, Deputy Chief, Q.F.D., Retired.

Devoted mother of Joseph M. Innello and his wife Kelly of Duxbury, Tanya A. Norris and her husband Brian of Weymouth.

Loving grandmother of Michaela Lake, Anthony and Giovanna Innello, Bailey and Reece Norris.

One of eight siblings, Kathy is the dear sister of Mary A. Riley and her husband Michael of San Diego, Calif., George F. McGunagle, Jr., Deputy Chief, Q.F.D., Retired and his wife Carole of Weymouth, Patricia L. Ryan Horner and her husband Scott of Plymouth, Michael J. McGunagle, Captain, Q.F.D., Retired and his wife Kay of Weymouth, Shawn A. McGunagle and his husband Larry of Palm Springs, Calif., Theresa M. Kelly and her husband Mark of Weymouth, and Pamela A. Campbell and her husband Stephen of Middleboro.

Sister-in-law of the late Kevin P. Ryan.

Kathy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and their families.

Memorial Visiting Hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, December 3, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Memorial Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, on Monday, December 4, at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or www.dana-farber.org.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.