Kathleen J. Palmer, 91

Kathleen J. (Chisholm) “Kay” Palmer, of Quincy originally from Dorchester, died May 1, 2022. She was 91. The beloved wife of the late John J. Palmer. Loving mother of Dianne and her husband Pete Umile of South Weymouth, Kathy Baran of Taunton, Mary Beth Feeny and her husband Dave of North Carolina, Elaine Powers and her husband Steven of Quincy, John J. Palmer,Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Quincy and Bill Palmer and his wife Kim of Osprey, FL. Sister of the late John “Stewart” Chisholm,Mary Roche, Edward “Russell” Chisholm, Frances and Margaret “Peggy Chisholm. Kay is also survived by 20 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Kay grew up in Dorchester, she married John J. Palmer and together they raised their family in Dorchester. They spent many years camping at Ellis Haven in Plymouth. Kay worked for Kemper Insurance. She was a member of the Kennedy Center in Quincy and was also a member of the “K” Club in Dorchester, where she served as treasure. Kay was also a Lady Elk in Weymouth. She loved to travel with family and friends and always looked forward to her yearly trip to the Irish Village with her friends. In her free time Kay enjoyed playing BINGO and bowling. She leaves a wonder legacy behind in the amazing family she raised. Kay will be sadly missed by all those who were fortunate to have known her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in MA National Cemetery, Bourne.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kay may be made to Neurofibromatosis, 9 Bedford St., Burlington, MA 01803.

