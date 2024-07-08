Kathleen Kubit, 69

Kathleen Kubit, passed away in hospice care, on July 1, 2023 at the age 69.

Devoted wife of the late William Ferellec. Dear daughter of the late John Kubit and the late Mary Elson. Beloved sister of Robert Kubit and his wife Larisa, James Kubit and the late Steve Kubit. Cherished aunt of many nephews & nieces.

Kathleen was a graduate of N. Quincy High School in 1973, Simmons College and other universities where she proudly earned her Master’s Degree. She had a successful career in the banking industry.

Kathleen loved spending time with family and friends in her cottage in Maine. She loved her family and was always there for everyone, she had a Heart of Gold.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to join the family for visiting hours on Tuesday, July 16 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Deware Funeral Home, 576 Hancock St., Quincy, MA.