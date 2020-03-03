Kathleen M. Gallagher-Grennon, 65

Kathleen M. Gallagher-Grennon, age 65, of Quincy and formerly of Jamaica Plain, passed surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 after a short, but valiant battle with brain cancer.

Kathleen was the beloved wife of Edward Grennon, who she met in Jamaica Plain as a teenager and with whom she shared over 50 years. The two were inseparable until the time of her passing. Kathleen was one of six children of the late Joseph and Mary Irene Gallagher.

Kathleen was raised and attended school in Jamaica Plain, where she met many lifelong friends, including Donneleen (Bearde) Mooridian, with whom she shared countless memories and adventures. Her family would move to Quincy, where Kathleen graduated from Quincy High School. She went on to obtain her LPN from Shattuck Hospital, studied nursing at Bunker Hill Community College and eventually earned her Bachelors of Science in nursing from Northeastern University.

Kathleen spent her life caring and advocating for others. She started her career as a nurse at Parker Hill Hospital, eventually working her way to become a nurse case manager for Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates of Atrius Health. Although the name of her employer changed several times over the course of her career by merger or acquisition, she had the opportunity to spend over 40 years with the same company. The bonds she created with her coworkers were some of the strongest she would ever make, and in recent years she relished the opportunity to become a mentor and leader for her peers.

Outside of work, Kathleen loved gardening and interior decorating, and was always on the lookout for a yard sale. On weekends throughout the spring and summer, she would often be found tending her flower beds or coming up with creative ways to accent her home and garden with second hand treasures. She loved to eat and travel. Some of her fondest memories came from trips to Disney World with family, summers at her lake house in Shapleigh, Maine and her recent trip to Italy with her closest friends.

She is survived by her husband, Edward Grennon, and two sons: Edward, Jr. and his wife Kerry of Quincy, and Joseph and his boyfriend Evan of Safe Harbor, Florida. She is also survived by 4 siblings: Patricia Scearbo of Burlington, Helen Rullis of Quincy, Thomas Gallagher of Quincy and Joanne Calhoun and husband Bud of Manalapan, New Jersey. She was sadly predeceased by her youngest sister, Linda Gallagher of Quincy. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces, cousins and their families.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, March 5 at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St, Quincy from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 6 at 9 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy prior to her Funeral Mass which will be celebrated in St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy at 10 a.m. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

Burial at Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston.

Donations in Kathleen’s name may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.