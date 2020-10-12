Kathleen M. Leahy, 77

Kathleen M. Leahy, age 77, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died suddenly, Saturday, October 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Kathleen was born in Boston, raised and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1961. She received her Associate’s Degree from Aquinas College in Milton in 1963.

Kathleen was employed as a legal secretary for Lyne Woodworth & Evarts LLP of Boston for forty years.

She was a longtime parishioner of Saint Mary’s Church in West Quincy. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and gardening. Kathleen was dedicated to her family, especially her nieces and nephew, great nieces and great nephews.

Beloved daughter of the late John A. and Elizabeth T. (Doherty) Leahy. Devoted sister of the late Dennis A. Leahy and Elizabeth M. Leahy. Dear sister-in-law of Karen E. Leahy of South Weymouth. Loving aunt of Denise K. Bagley and her husband Steven, Jr. of Whitman, Debra M. Leahy of South Weymouth, and Dennis A. Leahy, Jr. and his wife Morgan of Fall City, Washington. Cherished great aunt of Steven E. Bagley III, Katelyn D. Bagley, William D. Bagley, Maeve Quincy Leahy, and Ryan Dennis Leahy.

In light of current events, funeral services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathleen’s memory may be made to Saint Mary’s Church, c/o 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02170.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.