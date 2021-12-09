Kathleen P. Blair, 69

Kathleen P. (O’Connell) Blair, 69, of Naples, Maine and St. James City, Fla., formerly of Quincy and Medford, died Nov. 23, 2021 in Florida.

Born in Boston to the late Gerald W. and Henrietta O’Connell. Kathy was raised in Quincy and was a 1969 graduate of North Quincy High School.

She was the wife of the late Ronald Blair and sister of Michael H., William, and the late Kevin G. O’Connell all of Quincy.

Kathy enjoyed her family, friends, and was an avid yard sale enthusiast.

She is survived by her brothers, step children, and her many nieces and nephews. A special acknowledgement and thank you to her longtime friend Jeannie Gallant.

A month’s mind Mass will be celebrated Saturday Dec. 18, 2021 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 237 Sea St. Quincy, MA at 6:00 p.m.