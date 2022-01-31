Kathleen P. Castagna

Kathleen Patricia Castagna of Quincy, MA died peacefully after a brief illness on Jan. 24, 2022.

Kathleen was born in Brooklyn, NY. She was the oldest child and only daughter of John. J. and Catherine B. Castagna, both deceased. Kathleen was educated in the Catholic school system in Brooklyn. She received her Associates Degree from New York City Community College and later in life received her bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Massachusetts, Boston.

Kathleen was a proud U.S. Army veteran. Upon discharge from the military, she worked for many years as an administrative assistant for a variety of companies in the Boston area. In retirement, Kathleen was active at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Boston as a member of their senior program and women’s prayer ministry. She was a devout follower of the Lord, evidenced by her kindness and caring to her family and friends.

Kathleen is survived by her brother Robert E. Castagna and his wife Kathleen B. Castagna of Plymouth, MA and her brother John M. Castagna and his partner Alvaro Asturias of Los Angeles, CA. She also leaves behind her nephew Michael C. Castagna and her niece Kara E. Nishida, her husband Hiro Nishida and beloved grandniece, Emilia Nishida. She will be missed by a wide array of cousins and lifelong friends.

A private burial will be held on Feb. 22 at Vine Hills Cemetery in Plymouth, MA.

Donations in her memory can be made to St. Anthony’s Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA 02110.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.