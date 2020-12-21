Kathleen Puglisi, 83

Kathleen “Kay” Puglisi, age 83, of Weymouth passed away at home with family by her side on Monday, December 14, 2020.

Kay was born in Quincy and graduated Quincy High in 1954. After serving in the Navy, Kay married her beloved husband, Roger, and they settled in Weymouth to raise a family.

Kay is a longtime member of St. Albert the Great Church and loved volunteering for various causes. She also enjoyed spending time at the Whipple Center and was an amazing cake decorator.

Kay was predeceased by her husband Roger A. Puglisi. She is survived by her children Roger Puglisi and his wife Denise of Plymouth and Deborah Lawler of N. Easton, her four grandchildren, her five great-grandchildren, and her sister Inez “Sis” McGowan and her husband Leo of E. Bridgewater.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation for Kay on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 9:30-10:30am in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. A Funeral Mass will take place immediately following the visitation at St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 11am. Cremation will follow.

Memorial donations may be made to the Massachusetts Humane Society at masshumane.org.