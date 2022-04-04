Kathleen T. McGinn, 84

Kathleen Theresa (O’Neill) McGinn, age 84, of Quincy, died March 30, 2022. The beloved wife of 59 years to John F. McGinn of Quincy. Cherished mother of Major General Francis McGinn, U.S. Army National Guard, (Ret.) and his wife Kerry of Braintree, Sean McGinn and his companion Misti O’Connell of Scituate, and Daniel McGinn and his wife Stacy of Hingham. Devoted Grammy to Kaylee and Colin McGinn. Sister of the late Anna Schnitzlein, Eugene O’Neill, Irene Alves, John, and Eileen O’Neill. Kathleen is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She had a very special place in her heart for her beloved granddog Lola.

Kathleen was a native of South Boston and a graduate of the Patrick F. Gavin Middle School in South Boston and the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester. Kathleen worked for the Marr Scaffolding Company in South Boston for 22 years and was the second woman inducted into the 125 year old company’s Hall of Fame in 2000. Kathleen was proud of her Irish ancestry and enjoyed visiting Ireland and the birthplaces of her parents Mary E. O’Neill (McDonagh) and John J. O’Neill and relatives in Tiernee, County Galway, and Kealkill, County Cork. Kathleen missed her parents and siblings dearly and would often share fond memories of them.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, April 5, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

Donations in memory of Kathleen may be made to Cops for Kids with Cancer, P.O. 850956, Braintree, MA 02185. Or a charity of your choosing.

