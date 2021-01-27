Kathleen T. Mitchell, 74

Kathleen T. (O’Donnell) Mitchell, age 74, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died suddenly, Monday, January 25, 2021, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Born in Boston, she was raised and educated in North Quincy. A graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1964, and earned her Bachelor’s degree from Bridgewater State College, Class of 1968. She later earned a Master’s degree in computer science from Lesley University.

She lived in Braintree for twenty-one years and previously in Quincy for many years. She and Bob had been long-time members of the Neighborhood Club of Quincy.

Kathy was proud to be an educator. While still in college in the 1960s she was the director of the Happy Acres Day Camp for children with special needs, the first of its kind in the country. She went on to work for the Quincy Public Schools for over thirty years and was the longtime director of library/media services. Upon her retirement, she continued working as a substitute teacher. At the time of her death, Kathy was serving as president of the Quincy Retired Teachers Association and was a member of their scholarship committee. She had also served as chair of the Quincy Park and Recreation Board in the 1970s.

Kathy was the beloved wife for fifty-two years of her husband Bob; the devoted mother of Rob Mitchell and his wife Ashley of Austin, Texas, and Kerry Mitchell Mills and her husband Chris of Easton; the loving grandmother of Bobby and Jimmy Mitchell, Jack, Katie, and Jenna Mills; the dear sister of William H. O’Donnell, Jr. of Winston-Salem, N.C., Michael P. O’Donnell of Braintree, and Paul J. O’Donnell, Chicago F.D., Ret. of Chicago, Ill.; and the cherished daughter of the late Edith K. (Johnson) and William H. O’Donnell, Q.P.D., Ret. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Thursday, January 28, from 4-6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Friday, January 29, at 10 a.m. Due to current events, occupancy at the church is limited. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

The family encourages donations in Kathy’s memory be made to the Quincy Retired Teachers Association Scholarship Fund, Office of the Superintendent of Schools, 34 Coddington Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

