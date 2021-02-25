Kathleen V. Fewer, 78

Kathleen V. (Conneely) Fewer, 78, of Quincy and West Dennis, passed away on February 22, 2021 surrounded by her family.

She was the beloved wife of Richard Fewer, loving mom of Kathleen (James) Corbo, Maureen (Robert) Brooks, Eileen (Edward) White of Braintree and Noreen Fewer of Quincy and cherished grandmother of Bobby, Olivia, Caroline, Eamon, Maeve, Kate, Ciara and Teddy. She is also survived by her brother Anthony, sister Nora, sister-in-law Eileen and many dear nieces, nephews and grandnieces. She was predeceased by siblings John, Mary, Paddy, Anne and Eileen.

She was born in Snabo, Rosmuc, County Galway, Ireland and immigrated to South Boston. The door to her house was always open. She loved baking her coffee cake for friends and family but would never share the recipe. She enjoyed Irish music and a good jig or jive. She could always be found on the sidelines of her children and grandchildren’s sporting events. She had a special love of cross country and track and field.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday from 3-7pm in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday at 9:15am followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish in Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 237 Sea Street, Quincy Tuesday at 10am. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Quincy Track Club, 48 Sachem St, Wollaston, MA 02170.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.