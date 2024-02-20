Kathryn Norton

Kathryn (Goodman) Norton, of Quincy, formerly of Sandwich, passed away peacefully February 17, 2024.

Wife of the late Thomas F. Norton. Cherished mother of Joseph Veneto of Quincy, Deborah Veneto of Quincy, Karen Veneto-Montes of Sandwich, Andrew Veneto Jr. of NY, Robin Veneto-Smith of Quincy, Stephanie Sutliff and her husband Stephen of Brighton, Beth Veneto of Quincy and Christopher Veneto and his wife Carla of Quincy. Sister of the late Charles J. Goodman Jr. Loving grandmother of Adelle, Charles, Brendan, Ryan, and Victoria. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of life Friday February 23, 2024, at 11:30 AM at Corpus Christi Church, 324 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Sandwich, MA. The family will be receiving guests from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM prior to the Mass. Burial will be at the National Cemetery in Bourne at 1:45 PM. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Hamel-Lydon Chapel, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Dove Inc. in Quincy, MA, or the National Kidney Foundation.