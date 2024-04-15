Kathryn R. Sweeney, 61

Kathryn R. Sweeney, age 61, of Weymouth, formerly of Hingham and Braintree, died peacefully, Saturday, April 13, 2024 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by the loving comfort of her family and dear friends.

Kathryn was born in Quincy, raised and educated in Braintree. She was a graduate of Thayer Academy, Class of 1981, and Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, Class of 1985. She earned a Master’s degree in Education, specializing in counselor training, from the University of Massachusetts Boston in 1987.

She lived in Weymouth for twenty-two years, previously in Hingham, and earlier in Braintree.

Kate was a talented athlete at Thayer Academy and Bates College where she was the goalie of the women’s varsity lacrosse team.

Kate was employed as a lead vocational expert for many years. She currently worked for Vinfen Corporation in the Quincy office with the Program for Assertive Community Treatment (PACT) team where she was an influential and dedicated staff member. Kate was a caring person and showed a great deal of compassion and empathy towards those struggling with various health and social challenges.

Previously, Kate began her career working briefly at the Quincy District Court before joining the staff at Pembroke Hospital.

Kate excelled at playing cards, especially cribbage. She enjoyed collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia over the years. She was an avid fan of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. She was well-known for her extensive sneaker collection, always having an appropriate pair for any occasion. She loved music and had attended many concerts, including Paul McCartney, Phil Collins, and Van Morrison. Kate also loved connecting with her college friends but most of all, she cherished the time spent with her family and close friends.

Beloved daughter of the late Richard T. and Margaret A. (Lent) Sweeney.

The youngest of five siblings, Kate was the loving sister of Richard T. Sweeney, Jr. and his wife Ornella.

Cherished aunt of Sabrina A. Daniels and her husband Brian, Laura M. DiMascio and her husband Carmine, Francis M. Sweeney, and Richard T. Sweeney III. Proud great aunt of Juliet, Lucia, Mabel, Eliana, and Luca.

Kate is also survived by her extended family, Stephen DiCenso, his wife Christine, and their family; and dear longtime friends, Charles Gentile, Barbara DiNatale, Andrea Coleman, and Debbie Kern.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, April 17, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, April 18, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathryn’s memory may be made to DOVE, P.O. Box 690267, Quincy, MA 02269.

