Kathy M. Trubiano, 62

Kathy Margaret (Mullane) Trubiano, age 62, died April 19 after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer, at her home in Marshfield Hills, with her beloved husband Paul by her side.

Kathy is survived by her husband Paul Trubiano and son Adam Trubiano, her three sisters Ellen Mullane Orsi and husband Dennis, Ann Marie Ramey and her husband Jack and Judy Mullane as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her Aunt Margaret Laverty, of Falmouth, and her family. She was predeceased by her parents Arthur J. and Patricia A. (Morrissey) Mullane and infant sister Patty.

Kathy was born in Salem on April 7, 1958. She grew up in Buffalo, New York, and Falmouth. Kathy graduated from Falmouth High School in 1976. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in early education and special needs from Lesley University in 1980. She then went on to earn a Master’s degree in teaching in 2005, from Fitchburg State University. During her pursuit of her Master’s degree she was diagnosed with breast cancer. This sidelined her for a year but in her true spirit of grit, she then returned to complete her Master’s degree.

Kathy started her teaching career in special education in Pittsfield; she then went onto a sales position in the food services industry. After that she entered the financial services industry working for BFDS and Deutsche Bank in Norwell until they moved.

It was after that she returned to her passion of teaching. She taught at the Thomas Hamilton Elementary School in Weymouth for nearly 20 years. Teaching was Kathy’s passion. She was totally committed and devoted to her students. She loved being greeted by her students as Mrs. “T” as she would have them call her. Kathy loved the school community and made many long-lasting friendships there.

During her time at Lesley she became friends with a group who went on to vacation together for a weekend every summer. They fondly called it “Ladies Weekend.” Her friendships are a testament of the kind and caring person she always was. She enjoyed boating with her husband Paul along the South Shore waters and inlets. They loved to go to the “Spit” on a Sunday afternoon, drop anchor and enjoy the day. She had many interests including cooking, entertaining, reading and spending time at the beach.

A private gathering is being held Saturday, April 25th in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home in Weymouth followed by a private graveside service at Couch Cemetery in Marshfield. A recording of the service will be posted on Kathy’s obituary on www.Keohane.com on Saturday at 1:30 PM. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Donations in Kathy’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Kathy’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message and viewing a slideshow of photos. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.