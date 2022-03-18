Kelly Cobble, 59

Kelly (Peterson) Cobble, 59, of Quincy, MA, passed away unexpectedly on March 12, 2022. Born in Boston to the late Cullen and Ardys (Rigby) Peterson, Kelly grew up in Quincy and later bought a house with her husband Steve around the corner from her childhood home.

Beloved wife of Steve Cobble for 28 years, Kelly also leaves behind two children Isabella and Stephen Cobble; brother Glenn Peterson and his wife Diane of Braintree; sister Kim Hedberg and her husband Ken of Colorado; parents-in-law John and Judy Cobble; and sister-in-law Tamara and her husband Ted Kenney of Melrose. She was a caring aunt to Amanda Brill and her husband Bill of Florida; Glenn Peterson, Jr. and his wife Shauna and their two daughters Alia and Solina of Marshfield; Aaron, Jason, and Sean Kenney and his son Sean, Jr. (SJ) of Melrose; and the late Danielle Hedberg.

A graduate of North Quincy High School (‘80) and Eastern Nazarene College (’85), Kelly worked for her mother’s travel agency, Bare Cove Travel in Hingham. However, she found her true passion as Curator for the United States Department of the Interior working as a loyal public servant at the Adams National Historical Park for the past 27 years.

She loved her husband Steve’s delicious cooking and was immensely proud of her children, Isabella and Stephen, who are currently engaged in careers in environmental engineering and public health, respectively.

Kelly fiercely supported anything cultural, creative, and Quincy, yet was especially interested in history and literature. She passed on her enthusiasm for travel, art, and the environment to her children. Devoted to her family and her community, Kelly dedicated her life to helping others, and was a lifelong member of the Quincy Community United Methodist Church in Wollaston.

Throughout her life, Kelly was actively involved with, volunteered for, and held office in many local organizations and groups including but not limited to: Quincy Art Association, Quincy Youth Soccer, Altrusa International, Quincy Historical Society, Quincy Conservation Commission, Discover Quincy, Parents Councils for both Quincy and North Quincy High Schools, Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts. Additionally, she was a decades-long participant in both a book group and a food group. Her involvement in many community organizations allowed her to maintain relationships with countless city neighbors and long-time friends. Extensive traveling enabled Kelly to make dear friends all over the world, especially in Italy, France, and Switzerland. She particularly cherished New England and always looked forward to the next family trip to Vermont or Canada. Kelly will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in our hearts.

Services will be held on Saturday, April 2, at 3 p.m. at Quincy Community United Methodist Church, 40 Beale St., Quincy, MA, followed by a bereavement reception at Victory Point Restaurant, 332 Victory Rd., Marina Bay, Quincy, MA.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either of the following: Quincy Community United Methodist Church (QCUMC) Community Outreach Programs at 40 Beale St., Quincy, MA 02170 or the Quincy Art Association (QAA) Scholarship Fund at 26 High School Ave, Quincy, MA 02169.

Funeral arrangements were made by Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.