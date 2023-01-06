Kelly Kane Devine, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Kelly was the beloved wife of 23 years of David Devine. She was the daughter of the late William and Sally (Gregg) Kane, sister of Kathleen, Bridget, and the late Donald Kane. Kelly was born in Oneida, NY and later moved to Hull MA with her family, graduating from Hull High School. She was a graduate of Beloit College and worked for many years at Scituate Federal Savings and Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Co. (MGIC) as a mortgage insurance underwriter.

Kelly enjoyed stitching at Hingham Square Needlepoint, and made many needlepoint gifts for her friends. She was also a talented cook and enjoyed lunches with her husband at Jakes. Kelly most especially enjoyed traveling with her husband Dave, and they were blessed to share numerous memorable trips together. She enjoyed many years with her much-loved cats Buddy and Mac and leaves behind her puppy, Cam, who was a new light in her life. Kelly’s friendship, humor, generosity, and love will be dearly missed especially by her many friends.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Massachusetts General Cancer Center. Private services will be held with interment of cremated remains at Glastonbury Abbey in Hingham. May the Lord bless you and keep you, Kelly.