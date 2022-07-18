Kenneth Drain, 64

Kenneth Drain of Norwell, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022. He was 64.

He was born in Boston to Mary Claire (Tully) and James F. Drain and raised in Quincy. After graduating from North Quincy High School, Kenneth went on to earn his associate degree from Quincy Junior College and then took courses at UMASS Boston. He worked as a custodian at Quincy Hospital and then for the United States Postal Service for many years.

Kenneth was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on the Red Sox and Patriots. His number one team however was always the Boston Bruins and was especially a fan of Bobby Orr. He faced every day with an excellent sense of humor and admirable strength despite all the challenges he faced. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.

Cherished son of Mary Claire (Tully) Drain and the late James Drain. Loving brother of Gretchen DJ Scott and her husband Robert of FL, Julianne Ricciuti and her husband Charles of Weymouth, Jennifer Gay and her husband Chris of Attleboro, Timothy Drain and his wife Jennifer of Mansfield, and Amy D. Stephens and her husband James of Dennis. Devoted partner of over 20 years to Maureen Sullivan of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Wednesday, July 20 from 9-10 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kenneth may be made to My Brother’s Keeper, P. O. Box 338, Easton, MA, 02356. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.