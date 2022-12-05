Kenneth E. Reed, 58

Kenneth (Kenny) Edward Reed of Bulverde TX, formerly of Quincy and Jamaica Plain, passed away on Nov. 19, 2022 at the age of 58.

A United States Navy Seabee veteran, he was the beloved son of James and Frances Buchan of Quincy. Dear brother of Donna and her husband Robbie Grant of Quincy, Melissa (Missy) and her husband Michael Goodine of Weymouth, and Bonnie Pineiro of Weymouth. Favorite uncle of Shannon Buckley, Kristyn Kusi, Ian, Patrick and Leah Goodine, and Anthony, Abby, Alaina and Alex Pineiro. Great uncle to Kelli Dumont-Buckley and Kiera Buckley. Lifelong friend of John Buckley of Mansfield. Dog dad to Katie.

Funeral Mass to be held at Saint Joseph’s Parish, 550 Washington St., Quincy on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10:00 am. Friends and relatives invited to attend.