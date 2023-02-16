Kenneth F. Wood Sr., 81

Kenneth F. “Kenny” Wood Sr. (81) of Quincy passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 13, 2023 after a long illness.

Kenny was born in South Boston in 1941. He was predeceased by his parents, Jesse A. Wood and Stella (Sparrow) Struzik. Also predeceased by his stepfather Chester Struzik.

Kenny was a proud veteran of the United States Navy who served his country during the Vietnam Era. Everyone who knew Kenny would describe him as kind, generous, funny, and a gentleman. His faith was important to him. He enjoyed cooking, woodworking, model ship building, and gardening.

Beloved husband of 58 years to Abbie (Moriarty) Wood of Quincy, formerly of County Kerry, Ireland. Loving father of Linda Scully and her husband Michael of East Bridgewater, Kerry Anne McCormack and her husband Paul of East Bridgewater, Maureen Tapper and her husband David of Quincy, Kenneth F. Wood, Jr. QPD and his wife Sarah of Quincy. Brother of Marilyn McLaughlin and her husband James of Quincy, Lorraine McDevitt and her husband Frank of Weymouth, and the late Paul Wood, Gerald “Bubby” Wood, Shirley Sutherland, Carol Allen, Ronald Wood, and Janis Casey. Loving Papa of Caitlin, Christina, and Meghan Scully, Emily, Caroline, and Claire McCormack, Shane, Ryan, Cole, and Cash Tapper, Jack, Avery, Delaney, and Aaron Wood. Also survived by many in laws, nieces, and nephews here and in Ireland.

Kenny loved his family especially his Honey, Abbie. Together, they enjoyed a life of traveling, taking long rides, going to their favorite restaurants and sitting on the deck with their morning coffee and tea. Most of all he loved being with his family especially his grandchildren who each received their own special name. They have fond memories of playing board games, splashing in the pool, cookouts and his infamous history lessons. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services were previously held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kenny may be made to The Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 205B, Framingham, MA 01701 or to Interfaith Social Services, 105 Adams St., Quincy, MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.