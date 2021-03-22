Kenneth H. Ovens, Sr., 87

Kenneth H. Ovens, Sr., age 87, of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, March 20, 2021 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Kenneth was born in Scranton, Pa. Raised and educated there, he was a graduate of North Poconos High School. He had lived in Quincy for the past two years, previously in Braintree, and earlier in Florida and Texas.

Kenneth was proud to have served in the U.S. Air Force. He retired as a technical sergeant on June 1, 1973 after twenty years of service.

He was employed in the electronics industry, having worked for Joyces Letter Shop for eighteen years.

Kenneth was known for his strong work ethic. He took great pride in supporting his family. Most of all, he was devoted to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, always supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for sixty-three years of Joyce M. (Kemplen) Ovens. Devoted father of Sandra D. Aucoin and her husband Steven of Braintree, Mark S. Ovens and his wife Julie of Titusville, Fla., Johnny R. Ovens and his husband Anthony Balamotis of Carver, and the late Kenneth H. Ovens, Jr. and his surviving wife Kari of Laguna Beach, Calif.

Loving grandfather of Michael Aucoin and his wife Bri, Joseph Aucoin and his wife Siobhan, Brittany Ovens, Mark Ovens, and Trey Ovens. Cherished great-grandfather of Michael, Jr., Ashlinn Rose, and Ryan.

Kenneth is also survived by his niece, Brenda Hughes and her husband Tommy of Pa., as well as many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and England.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, March 24, from 4-6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Kenneth’s memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.