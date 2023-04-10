Kenneth J. Bresnahan, 77

Kenneth J. Bresnahan, of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully on Friday, April 7, 2023, at the AccentCare Inpatient Hospice Center in Milton. He was 77.

Kenny was born in Boston on Aug. 26, 1945, and was the son of the late Jeremiah and Mildred (Reidy) Bresnahan. He was raised in South Boston, attended local schools, and graduated from South Boston High School. After graduation, Kenny enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served his country. Following his honorable discharge, Kenny enlisted in the City of Boston Fire Department, where he served the community until his retirement in 2007. Kenny was a former member of the Quincy Elks and the Moose Club.

In his spare time Kenny enjoyed reading, traveling, swimming, horse racing and working around the house. The most important part of his life was family and being a grandfather.

Kenny was loving, kind, and a loyal friend. His life lessons and example are part of his legacy that continue through his family and friends. He will be missed by all the lives he touched.

Kenny was the beloved husband of Catherine A. Hardy of Quincy. He was the devoted stepfather of Caitlyn Campbell of Quincy, and the loving grandfather of Adriana Campbell of Quincy and Tyler Cromwell of Quincy. Kenny was the dear brother of Wayne Bresnahan of Quincy, the late Tex Bresnahan, and the late Sissy Bresnahan. He is also survived by his two children, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, April 14, 2023, 9-12 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Kenneth’s funeral service will be celebrated on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 12 p.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Cremation will follow. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Kenneth’s name to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or Vietnam Veterans of America by visiting: www.vva.org/donate.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.