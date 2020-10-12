Kenneth Jordan of Quincy, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, after a sudden illness at the South Shore Hospital on Wednesday October 7, 2020.

Born in Brookline, he was a son of the late Leonard Jordan and Margaret “Peggy” (Smith). Kenneth was a graduate of the Boston Trade High School, and went on to serve a term in the United States Air Force. Mr. Jordan was a Splicer with the Boston Edison Company, retiring in 1999 after 34 years of service. Kenneth was entirely devoted to his family, and the greatest joys in his life came from time spent together with them, especially his five grandchildren.

Kenneth was the beloved husband of Mary B. (Gill) Jordan of Quincy. He was the devoted father of Catherine and her husband Timothy McLaughlin of East Bridgewater, Diane and her husband Timothy Boyle of Mt. Pleasant SC, and the brother of Rev. Regis Jordan, OCD of Washington D.C. He was the loving grandfather of Aidan, Eoin, and Niamh McLaughlin, all of East Bridgewater, and Brendan and Declan Boyle, both of Mt. Pleasant SC.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday October 13, from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Services from the funeral home at 9 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy at 10 o’clock. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Kenneth’s memory to Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock Street, North Quincy, MA 02171

Family and friends may offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.