Kenneth L. Blackman, Jr., 80

Kenneth L. Blackman, Jr., age 80, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Thursday, January 14, 2021 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

He was born in Quincy, to the late Kenneth L. and Mary T. (Sebastini) Blackman. Raised and educated in Quincy, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1958.

Kenneth had lived in Braintree for over twenty-five years, previously in Quincy.

Kenneth was employed as an Underwriting Assistant at the Massachusetts Property Insurance Underwriting Association for forty-eight years and was still working at the time of his death. He enjoyed many longstanding relationships with his colleagues there.

Kenneth was talented at drawing and enjoyed travelling, having travelled extensively throughout the country and abroad during his life. He also enjoyed musicals from the Golden Age. Kenneth was a thoughtful and generous person who will be greatly missed.

Devoted brother of Lois G. Bonaglia of Braintree and her late husband John.

Loving uncle of Sheri B. Gushta and her husband Matthew of Exeter, N.H., John G. Bonaglia III and his wife Kathryn Boschert of Oradell, N.J.

Loving great-uncle of Lillian, Jack, Ethan, and Genevieve.

Kenneth is also survived by many dear friends and colleagues.

In light of current events, Memorial Services will be conducted at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Kenneth’s memory may be made to The Boston Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, 75 Arlington Street, Third Floor, Boston, MA 02116 or by visiting tbf.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.