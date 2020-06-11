Kenneth M. Boyce, 75, of Quincy, died June 9.

The beloved husband of 54 years to Patricia (Donahue) Boyce of Quincy. Father of Kenneth M. Boyce, Jr. and his wife Lisa of Quincy and Michael Boyce of Quincy. Brother of Margaret Jean Porter of Clearfield, PA, Carol L. Dixon and Mary Lou Tayler both of NY, Robert Boyce of MA, Rodney D. Boyce of PA and the late David, Randy and Donald Boyce. Cherished grandfather of Kenneth M. Boyce III, Kayla Empey and Alexis Empey. Great grandfather of Jaxson and Isla Clifford. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Boyce was the past president and founder of Ideal-Commonwealth Elevator for over 50 years. He enjoyed working with his two sons and his brother Robert Boyce for the last 30 years. He spent the last 20 winters in Marco Island, Florida, fishing, boating and enjoying his semi-retirement snowbird lifestyle. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Marco Island. Mr. Boyce was a member of the Old Colony Yacht Club, where he spent most of his spare time enjoying the company of his family and friends.

He was lifelong boater. Mr. Boyce loved taking boat trips to Cranes Beach, P-town, Martha’s Vineyard with his family and his best friend Marty Martindale who is now reunited with. He considered the yacht club his extended family.

You always knew where you stood with him after just a few minutes of conversation. Beneath that rough exterior was a heart of gold to all that truly knew him. He will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 28 W. 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.

