Kenneth M. Pike, 68

Kenneth “Kenny” M. Pike, 68, a lifelong resident of Quincy, peacefully entered into eternal life on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 after a brief illness. Kenny was born at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth on April 3, 1954 to the late Paul and Louise (Bonito) Pike. He was a 1972 Graduate of the Quincy Vocational Technical High School. Kenny worked his entire career in the retail industry. He excelled in golf and you would always see him biking or walking throughout Quincy. After his retirement Ken enjoyed his daily walks which encompassed his two loves, Dunkin Donuts and Keno. His one other true love was avidly following his Boston sports teams.

Kenny is survived by his loving brother Robert A. Pike of Quincy and his devoted nieces and nephews, Tiffany, Kimberly, Christian, Justine, and Jeffrey. He was also the Brother of the late Paul Pike, Jr. and baby Richard Pike. Kenny was a good soul and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend Kenny’s memorial visiting hours on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. immediately followed by a Catholic Prayer Service at 5:30 p.m. at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at kidney.org.