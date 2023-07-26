Kenneth R. ‘Bob’ Barry, 84

Kenneth R. “Bob” Barry of Quincy, formerly of South Boston, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023. He was 84.

He was born in South Boston to Ruth (Powers) and Francis “Frank” Barry. Bob started working from a young age to help support his family. He worked as a “plater”, in a metal fabrication factory from about 12 years old to when he retired at 65. Bob met his wife of 60 years, Lois (Aiken) through his sister, Beverly. Bob and Lois had been living in the same building without knowing each other, prior to the introduction. They had been inseparable ever since.

Bob was a hard worker through and through and enjoyed his down time at home with family, whom he adored. In his spare time, he listened to music, watched TV and had fun trying his luck at the racetrack. He had a great singing voice and in his younger years sang in a doo-wop group all over South Boston. He was reserved and kept to himself but if you knew him well, you knew his great sense of humor. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Beloved husband of 60 years to Lois (Aiken) Barry of Quincy. Devoted father of John Joe Aiken and his wife Nikki Kozlowksi of Dorchester, the late Francis Vincent Barry, Kenneth Allen Barry of Quincy and Steven Michael Barry of Quincy. Loving brother to Beverly Devera of Chesapeake Bay, VA and the late Francis Barry. Cherished grandfather to Tiffany, Stephanie, Christopher, Lindsey, Nicole, Sean, Jonathan, John-Steven, Anthony, Kai, Alanna and the late Olivia. Great-grandfather to Ava, Jayden, Jordan, Preston, Jordan, Jacob, Noelle, Russell, and James.

Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bob may be made to Hancock Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, 164 Parkingway, Quincy, MA, 02169.