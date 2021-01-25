Kenneth R. Mann, 52, of Pembroke, formerly of Quincy, died Jan. 15.

He was born in Boston on Jan. 13, 1969, son of Ellen (Connerton) Mann and the late Kenneth V. Mann. He is survived by his spouse, Patricia (Branton) Mann and his daughter Lauren Mann. He is also survived by his sister Virginia Frangos and brother Thomas Mann.

Mr. Mann was a commercial insurance account manager for many years and worked most recently for William Borhek Insurance Agency in Halifax. He enjoyed all types of music and loved playing the guitar. He also loved all Boston sports teams, especially the Boston Celtics.

All services for Mr. Mann are private.

Memorial donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the Jimmy Fund.

Funeral arrangements were made by Sullivan Funeral Home, Hanover.