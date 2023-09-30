Kevin A. Bilotas, 68

Kevin A. Bilotas of Quincy passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Sept. 27, 2023 at his home after much support from his family, he was 68.

He is survived by his husband Paul Keefe of Quincy. Son of the late Arthur L. Bilotas and Eunice H. (Wolfe) Bilotas. Loving brother of Terri White and her husband Bob White of Weymouth, Ron Bilotas of Boston, Laura Bilotas of Quincy and Rob Bilotas and his wife Kathy of Braintree. He is also survived by is brother in law Rick Keefe and his wife Tricha of Weymouth and John Keefe and his wife Jenn of Maine.

Kevin fought his cancer fiercely… chemo and experimental drugs in hope of adding a little more living and helping others with the research! He was always bribing the nurses with candy and muffins and small gifts hoping to get a window seat while receiving his chemotherapy. Kevin a strong work ethic and retired from the Marriott after 40 years. A strong swimmer, Kevin loved swimming at Wellfleet beaches, where he had a summer home. He also enjoyed swimming in Quincy Bay for hours, walking in any wooded area and breathing the fresh air, gave him peace of mind. Nothing was more important than his family and his friends! Kevin was quite the artist.

He enjoyed gardening and antiquing. His message to all is to live life! Life is not a dress rehearsal!

Arrangements were completed by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.