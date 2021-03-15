Kevin G. Whelan, Sr. of Plymouth, formerly of North Quincy and South Boston, died suddenly on March 11, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Quincy, he was the son of the late Daniel and Lillian Hampston Whelan. He attended North Quincy High School and he was active in Quincy Youth Hockey and Baseball. He was a member of Sacred Heart Church and a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus. He was employed for many years with the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Kevin loved motorcycles, New England sports teams, his Irish roots, and most of all, his big family. He was a proud and beloved husband, father, and “Papa.” Kevin had a quick wit and he was the life of the party to those who knew him.

Kevin will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 27 years, Jean Tierney; five sons: Kevin Whelan Jr. and his wife Shelly of NH, Matthew and his wife Erica of Peabody, Eric and his wife Nicole of Stoughton, William and Daniel of Plymouth; two daughters, Lillian and her partner Arjun of Boston and Mary of Plymouth; siblings; John, Vincent and Karen Whelan all of N. Quincy. He was “Papa” to Declan, Bennett, Lewis, David, and Arabella. He is predeceased by his brothers Daniel and James.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visiting hours to be held Wednesday, March 17th from 4-7pm at Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 18th at 10am at the Divine Mercy Parish at St. Ann’s Church. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin’s memory can be made to the American Lung Association, 1661 Worcester Rd. STE 301, Framingham, MA 01701 or to the National Autism Association, One Park Avenue, STE. 1, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website keohane.com