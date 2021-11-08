Kevin J. Hannon of Quincy died suddenly on November 1, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Brenda M. (Madden) Hannon of Quincy (Tipperary). Loving father of Emily and her fiancé Samuel Butler, Sean Patrick, Matthew, and Caroline Hannon, all of Quincy. Cherished brother of Pauline O’Malley of Loughrea (Galway), Marie Summerville of Oranmore (Galway), Frank of Clontuskert (Galway), Thomas of Aughrim (Galway), Tony of Dunshaughlin (Meath), Eithne Smyth of Malahide (Dublin), and the late Sean Hannon of Perth (Western Australia). Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and dear friends from the US, Ireland, and around the world.

Coming from a humble upbringing on a Galway farm, Kevin learned his skills in the trades through working with his father John Hannon. A man known to be larger than life both physically and charismatically, Kevin loved playing rugby and Gaelic football where he excelled on the field. Kevin made an everlasting impression with his strong handshake, dimpled smile, quick wit and contagious laugh which attributed to his making friends all over the world.

With a strong appreciation for labor and family values, Kevin came to the U.S. in 1988 with his wife Brenda where they continued to work hard and built lasting friendships. His legacy of hard work will continue to live on through the countless monuments that can be seen throughout the city of Quincy. Kevin was always happiest around his wife, four children, working alongside his peers in the city, and having the craic with everybody he knew. Kevin’s passing will be felt immensely from Quincy to Ireland and beyond.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, N. Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kevin may be made to The Irish Pastoral Centre, 15 Rita Road, Dorchester, MA 02124 or Kate Phalon McCarthy Memorial Fund, c/o Coastal Heritage Bank, Patriot Parkway #1, So. Weymouth, MA 02190.

See keohane.com for directions, live streaming information and online condolences.