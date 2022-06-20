Kevin J. McGrath, 61

Kevin J. McGrath, of Houghs Neck, formerly of Wollaston, passed away surrounded by family on June 14th, 2022 at the age of 61.

Born in Boston, Kevin grew up in Quincy, and graduated from Archbishop Williams High School. For the last 25 years Kevin has been employed by Verizon. In his free time, Kevin had a passion for fishing, as well as gardening. He enjoyed playing sports in high school, and was captain of the Archbishop Williams football team and was a member of the track team. Kevin also spent much of his time with family and friends, which brought him the most joy.

A loving son, brother, uncle and friend, Kevin will be missed by many.

Dear son of Gerald E. McGrath and the late Virginia (Dunn) McGrath. Devoted brother of Gerald E. McGrath and his wife Karin of NC, Michael F. McGrath and his wife Nikki of NM, the late Paul J. McGrath who is survived by his wife Jean (Houten) McGrath of Braintree and the late Timothy J. McGrath of NY. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services will be private. There will a celebration of Kevin’s life at the Quincy Yacht Club, 1310 Sea St. in Quincy on June 25th at 5:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Kevin’s name can be made to The Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. Services under the care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, Quincy.