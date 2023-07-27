Kevin J. O’Connell, 63

Kevin J. O’Connell passed away peacefully at home July 15, 2023 with his wife by his side. He was 63.

A lifelong Quincy resident, Kevin was born February 10, 1960 to Carole R. (Crowley) and the late David G. O’Connell. He was the proud owner of O’Connell Landscape. Kevin planted and cared for countless trees, shrubs and lawns over his 50+ year career in the landscape field. Amongst his colleagues, Kevin was well known and well respected.

An avid Boston sports fan, he followed his teams regularly. The Bruins and Pats always took priority, but he really liked car racing. He insisted that NASCAR was in fact a sport. He was also an expert skier. Kevin especially enjoyed the ocean, and was happiest when boating and fishing.

Loving husband of Kathryn “Kay” O’Connell, Stepfather to Brendan Gibson of Quincy and Ryan Gibson of Tucson, AZ. Brother of Christopher and his wife Karen of Osprey FL, David Jr. and his wife Donna, Gerald and his wife Tracy of Quincy and Richard and his wife Bonnie of Corinth VT. Loving uncle to Brendan, Kelly, Scott, Colleen, Ashley, PJ, Cody, Kafre, Cayleigh, Darcy, Liam, Seamus, and the late Chrisann.

Loved by ALL that knew him, Kevin was everybody’s friend. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

Relatives and friends are respectively invited to attend the celebration of life visitation for Kevin on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 12-2 p.m. in the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St., Quincy.