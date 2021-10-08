Kevin J. Sullivan, Jr. of Quincy, died October 3, 2021.

Kevin was a funny person and struggled for many years with alcohol. The love of his life was his son Mason. Kevin had a large group of neighborhood friends that hung out and they still keep in contact to this day. Kevin had a great sense of humor and everyone could depend on him to make them laugh. He was one of a kind and will be missed dearly by family and friends.

Beloved son of Mary (Chetwynd) Sullivan of Quincy and the late Kevin J. Sullivan, Sr. Loving father of Mason James Sullivan of RI. Cherished brother of Cheryl Sullivan of VA, Lynn Mitcham and her husband Matt of Attleboro, Sandra Polvere and her husband Mike of Roslindale, and added family member Mike Harrigan. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday 2-5 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

