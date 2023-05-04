Kevin M. Anderson, 58

Kevin M. Anderson, of Quincy, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 29, 2023. He was 58.

Kevin was the beloved husband of Catherine “Kate” (Feeney) Anderson and the loving father of Joshua Alberto-Anderson of Quincy; the son of William Anderson of Maine and the late Patricia (Foote) Anderson; the brother of William Anderson, Jr. and his wife Eileen of NJ, Dennis Anderson and his wife Christine, Patty Anderson Walsh and her husband Joseph, Mary Anderson Galarraga and her husband Charles, Eileen Anderson Harkins and her husband Tad, and Michael Anderson and his late wife, Molly, all of Maine; the stepson of Karen Tibbetts of Maine; and an uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Agatha Parish, Milton at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Kevin’s memory may be made to JDRF, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Flr., New York, NY 10281 (jdrf.org).

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.