Kevin M. McVeigh, of Quincy, died suddenly at home on January 13, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Kevin’s family meant the world to him. He was married to the love of his live, Kathleen for 48 years. He adored his daughters and they in turn worshipped him. He was an avid Boston sports fan having a special fondness for the Bruins as a former season ticket holder as well as the New England Patriot’s and Monday Night Raw Wrestling matches. He was a plumber for various companies as well as being self employed.

He was a man of deep faith and volunteered as a eucharistic minister, served on the marriage preparation team, as well as a Past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, Redberry Council #116 in Dorchester. Kevin was a longtime participant and mentor of a Men with Cancer support group through Beth Israel Hospital. Mr. McVeigh was originally from Dorchester (OFD) and was proud member of St. Mark’s Parish in his youth. He was also proud of his Irish heritage.

Beloved husband of Kathleen M. (Monahan) McVeigh of Quincy. Loving father of Erin Leary and her husband James of Dorchester, Kelley McVeigh of Quincy, and Maureen Cugini of Weymouth, who was treated as a third daughter by the family. Brother of Edward B. McVeigh and his wife Emily of Rockland, Eileen Cook of Quincy, and Kathleen Uberti of Raynham. Brother-in-law to Jack and Tom Monahan. Godfather to the late Beth McVeigh. Dear friend of Dr. Allan Yacubian of Quincy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m.. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Kevin may be made to the Yacubian Family Education Scholarship Fund, c/o Colonial Federal Savings Bank, 15 Beach St., Quincy, MA 02170

