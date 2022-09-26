Kevin P. O’Keefe, 57

Kevin P. O’Keefe, of Quincy, died suddenly September 23, 2022 at the age of 57.

Kevin was handy and could fix anything. He worked for many years as a bus mechanic for the MBTA. He enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, and boating.

He was the loving father of Logan P. O’Keefe of Braintree. Son of the late Christine (Rupp) and Joseph O’Keefe. Former husband of Liz O’Keefe of Braintree. Brother of Susan Valday of Braintree; Dennis O’Keefe and his wife Belina of Lowell; Diane Sullivan and her husband Dan of Pembroke; and the late Joseph O’Keefe and his wife Diana of Norwell, formerly of Braintree. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. John’s Church, Quincy at 10 a.m.

Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Donations in memory of Kevin may be made to the American Heart Assoc., P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.