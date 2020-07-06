Kevin Sullivan of Quincy passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Born in Boston, he was the son of Donald and Joan (LeDoux) Sullivan of Braintree. Kevin was the husband of the late Debra (Collins), and the father of John and Jessica Sullivan. He was the brother of Donna Fooks and her husband Samuel of Quincy, James Sullivan of Pawtucket, RI, William Sullivan of Quincy and his late wife Cherilyn, Steve Sullivan of Attleboro, and the late Donald Sullivan Jr. He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Sullivan was a graduate of Braintree High School and worked for the Sinai Hospital in Canton for many years. He was an avid baseball, hockey, and football enthusiast.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 o’clock on Thursday July 9 in St. John’s Church, 44 School Street, Quincy. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Randolph.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Kevin’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen Street 2nd Floor, Framingham, MA 01701.

